Brown faces Dartmouth following Arnolie’s 22-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (10-11, 1-7 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (13-7, 5-3 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (10-11, 1-7 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (13-7, 5-3 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on Dartmouth after Grace Arnolie scored 22 points in Brown’s 66-52 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 6-1 at home. Brown is the leader in the Ivy League in team defense, allowing 55.6 points while holding opponents to 34.8% shooting.

The Big Green have gone 1-7 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is seventh in the Ivy League with 13.1 assists per game led by Zeynep Ozel averaging 4.0.

Brown is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 39.0% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth averages 56.8 points per game, 1.2 more than the 55.6 Brown allows.

The Bears and Big Green meet Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arnolie is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bears. Alyssa Moreland is averaging 12.6 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ozel is shooting 31.0% and averaging 10.3 points for the Big Green. Alexandra Eldredge is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 54.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.