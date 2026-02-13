Brown and Oklahoma host Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (17-7, 5-6 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-12, 2-9 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma…

Georgia Bulldogs (17-7, 5-6 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-12, 2-9 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces Georgia after Xzayvier Brown scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 92-91 victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Sooners have gone 8-4 at home. Oklahoma has a 6-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Bulldogs are 5-6 against SEC opponents. Georgia is sixth in college basketball scoring 90.8 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

Oklahoma averages 83.0 points, 5.3 more per game than the 77.7 Georgia allows. Georgia scores 13.1 more points per game (90.8) than Oklahoma allows (77.7).

The Sooners and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 16.6 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Jeremiah Wilkinson is shooting 42.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bulldogs. Kanon Catchings is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 1-9, averaging 77.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

