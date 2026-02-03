Brew and Akron host Toledo

Toledo Rockets (11-8, 6-3 MAC) at Akron Zips (4-17, 1-8 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron…

Toledo Rockets (11-8, 6-3 MAC) at Akron Zips (4-17, 1-8 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays Toledo after Shaena Brew scored 20 points in Akron’s 76-72 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Zips are 3-6 in home games. Akron is eighth in the MAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Keiryn McGuff averaging 4.0.

The Rockets are 6-3 against MAC opponents. Toledo ranks ninth in the MAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Kendall Carruthers averaging 2.4.

Akron averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Akron gives up.

The Zips and Rockets match up Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brew is averaging 10 points and 3.4 assists for the Zips. McGuff is averaging 9.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games.

Carruthers is shooting 43.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Rockets. Patricia Anumgba is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

