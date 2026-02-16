Brankovic scores 19 to help UT Rio Grande Valley beat Lamar 70-65

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Filip Brankovic’s 19 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Lamar 70-65 on Monday night. Brankovic…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Filip Brankovic’s 19 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Lamar 70-65 on Monday night.

Brankovic shot 8 for 16, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Vaqueros (15-12, 11-7 Southland Conference). Koree Cotton totaled 15 points and seven rebounds.

Rob Lee Jr. finished with 14 points and four assists to pace the Cardinals (12-15, 7-11). Eian Lowe added 13 points and six rebounds. Cody Pennebaker posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.