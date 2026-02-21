Brankovic and Cotton split 36 points, UT Rio Grande Valley beats SE Louisiana 96-75

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Filip Brankovic and Koree Cotton split 36 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat SE Louisiana…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Filip Brankovic and Koree Cotton split 36 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat SE Louisiana 96-75 on Saturday.

Brankovic shot 6 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Vaqueros (16-12, 12-7 Southland Conference) for his 18 points. Koree Cotton scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Marvin McGhee III had 17 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range.

Isaiah Gaines led the Lions (8-20, 5-14) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and seven rebounds. SE Louisiana also got 11 points from Peter Hemschemeier. Jeremy Elyzee finished with 10 points.

The Vaqueros led 46-26 at the half, using an 18-2 run to expand a one-point lead to 17. The hovered near that 20-point lead for the entire second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

