Braeden Carrington buries 9 3-pointers, scores 32 points and Wisconsin dismantles Washington 90-73

SEATTLE (AP) — Braeden Carrington had career highs of nine 3-pointers and 32 points, Nick Boyd added 22 points, and Wisconsin defeated Washington 90-73 on Saturday.

Carrington, who averages 7.4 points per game, played 27 minutes off the bench, making 9 of 15 3s. He was 6 for 9 from deep in the second half when he scored 23 points.

Boyd scored eight points in the first six-plus minutes of the game and the Badgers led 14-3. Washington’s Hannes Steinbach opened the scoring with a dunk but the Huskies didn’t get another field goal until Quimari Peterson’s layup with 12 minutes remaining made it 17-7.

Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) led by double digits over the final six minutes of the half and it was 36-21 at the break. A 10-0 run in the middle of the second half put the game out of reach at 66-42.

Steinbach scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and Zoom Dialo had 21 points for Washington. Wesley Yates III scored three points on 1-for-17 shooting.

It was Steinbach’s 18th double-double of his freshman season, nine of them coming when he scored 20 or more points.

Nolan Winter had 13 points and nine rebounds for Wisconsin. The Badgers average more than 30 3-point attempts per game and were 17 for 38 (45%) in this one.

Washington retired Detlef Schrempf’s No. 22 jersey during a halftime ceremony.

Up next

Wisconsin: The Badgers have a home game against Maryland on Wednesday then wrap up the regular season at No. 8 Purdue on Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies stay on the West Coast to wrap up the regular season. USC visits on Wednesday before the Huskies finish at Oregon on Saturday.

