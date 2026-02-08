Bradshaw’s 16 lead Memphis past Charlotte 77-54

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Bradshaw scored 16 points, Julius Thedford had 11 points and 11 rebounds and three steals,…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Bradshaw scored 16 points, Julius Thedford had 11 points and 11 rebounds and three steals, and Memphis beat Charlotte 77-54 on Sunday.

Bradshaw added six rebounds for the Tigers (12-11, 7-4 American Athletic Conference). Sincere Parker had 11 points and went 4 of 11 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The 49ers (13-11, 7-4) were led in scoring by Arden Conyers, who finished with 14 points. Dezayne Mingo added 12 points for Charlotte. Damoni Harrison finished with nine points.

Memphis took the lead 29 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Curtis Givens III led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 37-17 at the break. Memphis outscored Charlotte in the second half by three points, with Bradshaw scoring a team-high nine points in the final half.

