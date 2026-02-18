Bradley and the UCSB Gauchos take on conference foe CSU Northridge

UCSB Gauchos (17-7, 9-6 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (8-15, 4-10 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Jite Gbemuotor and CSU Northridge host Olivia Bradley and UCSB in Big West action Thursday.

The Matadors are 5-6 on their home court. CSU Northridge leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 35.9 boards. Gbemuotor paces the Matadors with 7.9 rebounds.

The Gauchos are 9-6 against Big West opponents. UCSB is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Northridge averages 64.0 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 59.6 UCSB gives up. UCSB has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The Matadors and Gauchos square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erika Aspajo is averaging 7.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Matadors. Gbemuotor is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Naro is averaging 7.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Gauchos. Zoe Borter is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

