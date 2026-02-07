Braden Sparks scores 20 to help Fairfield fend off Marist 63-60

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks scored 20 points and made two free throws with 12 seconds left to help…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks scored 20 points and made two free throws with 12 seconds left to help Fairfield hold off Marist 63-60 on Saturday night.

Sparks shot 7 for 17, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Stags (16-10, 8-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Declan Wucherpfennig totaled 14 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Benjamin added 13 points.

Justin Menard led the Red Foxes (16-8, 10-5) with 18 points and six rebounds. Jadin Collins added 14 points.

