Bowling Green visits Tabeling and Ohio

Bowling Green Falcons (15-12, 7-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (15-10, 9-5 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Bowling Green after Bailey Tabeling scored 25 points in Ohio’s 108-105 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Bobcats have gone 9-5 in home games. Ohio ranks fifth in the MAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Tabeling averaging 3.0.

The Falcons have gone 7-8 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is seventh in the MAC scoring 69.9 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

Ohio scores 75.2 points, 9.3 more per game than the 65.9 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 69.9 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 71.4 Ohio gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Ohio won the last meeting 82-57 on Jan. 22. Bella Ranallo scored 26 points points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tabeling is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 13.8 points and 2.4 steals. Ranallo is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Paige Kohler is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 14.7 points. Lauren Gerken is shooting 37.4% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 13.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

