Bowling Green earns 77-52 victory over Ball State

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Josiah Shackelford scored 21 points as Bowling Green beat Ball State 77-52 on Tuesday night.

Shackelford had six rebounds for the Falcons (14-9, 5-6 Mid-American Conference). Mayar Wol scored 14 points, going 5 of 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Javontae Campbell shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Davion Hill led the Cardinals (7-15, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Armoni Zeigler added 11 points.

Bowling Green took the lead for good with 16:42 left in the first half. The score was 40-27 at halftime, with Aiden Goins racking up 10 points. Shackelford scored 15 points in the second half.

