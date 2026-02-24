Boston University hosts Holy Cross after Warren’s 21-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-19, 5-11 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (13-16, 8-8 Patriot League) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-19, 5-11 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (13-16, 8-8 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Boston University after Gabe Warren scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 72-63 win against the Bucknell Bison.

The Terriers have gone 8-5 at home. Boston University ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 2.1.

The Crusaders are 5-11 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross is ninth in the Patriot League scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

Boston University scores 76.3 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 73.0 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross’ 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Boston University has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot League play. Boston University won the last matchup 72-64 on Feb. 3. Michael McNair scored 18 points points to help lead the Terriers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McNair is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Terriers. Chance Gladden is averaging 15.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games.

Joe Nugent averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Aiden Disu is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

