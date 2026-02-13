Boston University faces Bucknell on 3-game road slide

Boston University Terriers (7-17, 3-10 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (9-15, 5-8 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston University Terriers (7-17, 3-10 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (9-15, 5-8 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University travels to Bucknell looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Bison have gone 6-5 in home games. Bucknell allows 57.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Terriers have gone 3-10 against Patriot opponents. Boston University is 2-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bucknell is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 38.7% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 56.2 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 57.2 Bucknell gives up.

The Bison and Terriers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tuana Coskun is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 8.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 31.6% over the past 10 games.

Anete Adler is averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Terriers. Anastasiia Semenova is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 50.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.