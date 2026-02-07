Boston College faces Clemson on 17-game losing streak

Boston College Eagles (4-21, 0-12 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (16-8, 7-5 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (4-21, 0-12 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (16-8, 7-5 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College is looking to stop its 17-game slide with a win over Clemson.

The Tigers have gone 9-1 in home games. Clemson has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 0-12 against ACC opponents. Boston College allows 76.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.2 points per game.

Clemson is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College scores 5.6 more points per game (63.0) than Clemson allows to opponents (57.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rusne Augustinaite is averaging 11.9 points for the Tigers. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lily Carmody is averaging 12 points for the Eagles. Jocelyne Grier is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 59.5 points, 21.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

