Borden, Utah Tech Trailblazers square off against the Cal Baptist Lancers

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-16, 1-11 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (16-9, 10-2 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Filipa Barros and Cal Baptist host Kaylee Borden and Utah Tech in WAC play Saturday.

The Lancers have gone 8-4 in home games. Cal Baptist has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trailblazers are 1-11 in WAC play. Utah Tech has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal Baptist makes 40.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Utah Tech averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Cal Baptist gives up.

The Lancers and Trailblazers square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barros is averaging 9.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals for the Lancers. Lauren Olsen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lauren Crocker is averaging 5.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Trailblazers. Borden is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

