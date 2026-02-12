Boone, Morgan combine for 38, Strack has double-double as No. 18 Kentucky women beat Texas A&M 75-55

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Asia Boone and Tonie Morgan each scored 19 points and Clara Strack posted a double-double as…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Asia Boone and Tonie Morgan each scored 19 points and Clara Strack posted a double-double as No. 18 Kentucky breezed past Texas A&M 75-55 on Thursday night.

Boone was 5-of-11 shooting, with four made 3-pointers, and Morgan added eight assists. Strack had 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Wildcats (19-7, 6-6 Southeastern Conference).

Strack continued her double-double average at 16 points and 10.5 rebounds per game heading into the contest. She has 13 double-doubles on the year after entering tied for the 14th-most double-doubles in the country.

The Wildcats opened the game on a 16-0 run to build a commanding 27-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. Boone had eight points in the quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers during the opening run.

It was 38-18 at the half, and the Aggies never got closer than a 17-point deficit after that.

The Aggies (10-10, 2-9) have lost four consecutive games on the road.

They were led by Ny’Ceara Pryor, who had 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Janae Kent added 13 points, and Fatmata Janneh added 10 and eight rebounds.

Up next

Kentucky will host No. 14 Ole Miss on Sunday.

Texas A&M hosts Auburn on Sunday. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.