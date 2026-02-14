Bond leads Northern Iowa against Drake after 21-point game

Drake Bulldogs (12-15, 6-10 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (16-10, 8-7 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drake Bulldogs (12-15, 6-10 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (16-10, 8-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Drake after Leon Bond III scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 91-86 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Panthers have gone 11-3 at home. Northern Iowa is the leader in the MVC in team defense, allowing 61.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-10 against MVC opponents. Drake is seventh in the MVC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Okku Federiko averaging 2.0.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Drake gives up. Drake has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

The Panthers and Bulldogs match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Bond is averaging 11.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Federiko is averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jalen Quinn is averaging 25.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

