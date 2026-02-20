Bolden leads Oregon State against Washington State after 29-point game

Washington State Cougars (5-23, 4-11 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (19-9, 11-4 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (5-23, 4-11 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (19-9, 11-4 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Washington State after Tiara Bolden scored 29 points in Oregon State’s 64-54 win over the Portland Pilots.

The Beavers have gone 12-3 in home games. Oregon State ranks eighth in the WCC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Lizzy Williamson averaging 1.8.

The Cougars are 4-11 against WCC opponents. Washington State allows 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.1 points per game.

Oregon State averages 66.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 75.0 Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 62.9 points per game, 1.8 more than the 61.1 Oregon State allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Oregon State won the last meeting 78-64 on Jan. 9. Bolden scored 24 points points to help lead the Beavers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Villa is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. Kennedie Shuler is averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Eleonora Villa is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

