Boise State hosts Air Force after Perry’s 20-point game

Air Force Falcons (12-13, 6-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (20-6, 11-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (12-13, 6-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (20-6, 11-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on Boise State after Milahnie Perry scored 20 points in Air Force’s 77-61 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos are 13-1 on their home court. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum Thompson averaging 5.5.

The Falcons are 6-9 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 7-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Boise State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Boise State allows.

The Broncos and Falcons face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Broncos. Dani Bayes is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Perry is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Falcons. Keelie O’Hollaren is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 70.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

