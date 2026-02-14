Blunt scores 31 as Mercyhurst beats Saint Francis (PA) 94-79

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt’s 31 points led Mercyhurst over Saint Francis (PA) 94-79 on Saturday. Blunt added eight…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt’s 31 points led Mercyhurst over Saint Francis (PA) 94-79 on Saturday.

Blunt added eight rebounds for the Lakers (13-14, 8-6 Northeast Conference). Qadir Martin scored 23 points to go with eight rebounds and three blocks. Jake Lemelman shot 3 of 4 from the field, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range, and went 4 of 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Skylar Wicks finished with 33 points and five assists for the Red Flash (6-20, 4-9). Saint Francis (PA) also got 11 points and three steals from Zion Russell. The Red Flash has now lost six straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.