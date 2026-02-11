Blakes leads No. 5 Vanderbilt against No. 4 Texas

Texas Longhorns (23-2, 9-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (23-2, 9-2 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Texas Longhorns (23-2, 9-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (23-2, 9-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Vanderbilt takes on No. 4 Texas after Mikayla Blakes scored 34 points in Vanderbilt’s 102-86 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Commodores are 13-0 in home games. Vanderbilt is fifth in the SEC scoring 85.4 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Longhorns are 9-2 in conference matchups. Texas has a 19-2 record against teams above .500.

Vanderbilt scores 85.4 points, 30.6 more per game than the 54.8 Texas allows. Texas scores 23.7 more points per game (86.9) than Vanderbilt gives up to opponents (63.2).

The Commodores and Longhorns meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aubrey Galvan is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 assists and three steals for the Commodores. Blakes is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Booker is shooting 49.7% and averaging 18.6 points for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.