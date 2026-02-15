Blakeney and the Drexel Dragons take on conference foe Stony Brook

Drexel Dragons (13-13, 7-6 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (15-11, 7-6 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (13-13, 7-6 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (15-11, 7-6 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shane Blakeney and Drexel visit Erik Pratt and Stony Brook in CAA play.

The Seawolves have gone 10-3 in home games. Stony Brook ranks fifth in the CAA with 13.7 assists per game led by Pratt averaging 3.6.

The Dragons have gone 7-6 against CAA opponents. Drexel is fifth in the CAA with 13.7 assists per game led by Kevon Vanderhorst averaging 3.0.

Stony Brook averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Stony Brook gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pratt is shooting 41.5% and averaging 19.0 points for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Blakeney is averaging 13.5 points for the Dragons. Eli Beard is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

