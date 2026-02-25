Blakeney and Drexel host Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-15, 7-8 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-14, 9-7 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel…

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-15, 7-8 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-14, 9-7 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Campbell after Shane Blakeney scored 24 points in Drexel’s 68-62 victory against the Towson Tigers.

The Dragons are 11-4 on their home court. Drexel has a 7-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Camels are 7-8 in CAA play. Campbell is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Drexel scores 68.6 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 78.5 Campbell gives up. Campbell scores 12.1 more points per game (79.6) than Drexel allows to opponents (67.5).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Campbell won 81-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Dovydas Butka led Campbell with 26 points, and Blakeney led Drexel with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blakeney averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Victor Panov is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

DJ Smith is shooting 38.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Fighting Camels. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

