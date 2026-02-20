Blackham and the Utah Valley Wolverines host conference foe UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (10-16, 4-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (12-12, 5-8 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (10-16, 4-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (12-12, 5-8 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley faces UT Arlington in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Wolverines have gone 8-4 at home. Utah Valley is fifth in the WAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Halle Nelson averaging 2.3.

The Mavericks are 4-10 against conference opponents. UT Arlington has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Valley is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 38.8% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington averages 60.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 61.5 Utah Valley allows to opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season in WAC play. UT Arlington won the last matchup 60-59 on Feb. 7. Laura Bello scored 17 points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amanda Barcello is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Wolverines. Cambree Blackham is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Nya Threatt is averaging 9.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks. Kira Reynolds is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 13.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.