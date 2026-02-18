Binghamton plays Bryant, seeks 7th straight home win

Bryant Bulldogs (17-9, 7-6 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (17-8, 9-3 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (17-9, 7-6 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (17-8, 9-3 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Bearcats play Bryant.

The Bearcats are 11-1 in home games. Binghamton is seventh in the America East in team defense, allowing 62.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in America East play. Bryant ranks second in the America East allowing 54.0 points while holding opponents to 35.3% shooting.

Binghamton makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Bryant averages 64.9 points per game, 2.6 more than the 62.3 Binghamton allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Pucci is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 15 points. Kendall Bennett is shooting 58.0% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mia Mancini is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 assists. Nia Scott is shooting 55.1% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 61.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.