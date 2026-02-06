Binet leads Southern Miss against Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (17-6, 8-3 MAC) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-13, 6-7 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3…

Kent State Golden Flashes (17-6, 8-3 MAC) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-13, 6-7 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces Kent State after Djahi Binet scored 31 points in Southern Miss’ 81-77 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Golden Eagles are 7-2 in home games. Southern Miss has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Flashes have gone 4-4 away from home. Kent State leads the MAC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 3.1.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Kent State allows. Kent State has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curt Lewis is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 6.2 points. Tylik Weeks is shooting 43.2% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Cian Medley is averaging 10.4 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Flashes. Gillespie is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

