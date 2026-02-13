Billups leads Longwood against South Carolina Upstate after 20-point performance

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-15, 3-8 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-14, 5-7 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-15, 3-8 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-14, 5-7 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces South Carolina Upstate after Alphonzo Billups III scored 20 points in Longwood’s 79-74 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Lancers are 9-4 on their home court. Longwood is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans have gone 3-8 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is sixth in the Big South scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Longwood’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 75.7 points per game, 2.8 more than the 72.9 Longwood gives up to opponents.

The Lancers and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Tucker is averaging 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Redd Thompson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carmelo Adkins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Karmani Gregory is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

