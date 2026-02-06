Big South looking into punches thrown during Winthrop-High Point women’s basketball game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Big South Conference said it considering disciplinary action after punches were thrown during a women’s…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Big South Conference said it considering disciplinary action after punches were thrown during a women’s basketball game between Winthrop and High Point.

In the closing seconds of the High Point’s 88-74 win in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Wednesday night, video shows Winthrop’s Tocarra Johnson throwing multiple punches at a Panthers player after being closely guarded in the high post.

The video does not appear to show any retaliatory punches by High Point players as officials quickly stepped in to stop the altercation.

Big South Conference Commissioner Sherika A. Montgomery issued a statement on Thursday that said the conference “holds all student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and representatives of institutional interest to the highest standards of ethical conduct and sportsmanship” and that “unethical conduct — and specifically fighting — will not be tolerated at any level.”

The conference said it is actively reviewing the matter and will quickly take appropriate action to address the situation and deter future incidents, as well as issue the necessary disciplinary measures.

As of Friday, the Big South had not handed down any disciplinary measures.

