Betts scores 22 points and No. 2 UCLA stretches win streak to 18 games by overpowering MSU, 86-63

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists and No. 2 UCLA pushed its winning streak to 18 games by thumping No. 13 Michigan State 86-63 on Wednesday night.

Kiki Rice finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bruins (24-1, 14-0 Big Ten). Gabriela Jaquez added 13 points, all in the first half, and Gianni Kneepkens chipped in 12.

UCLA now has nine wins over ranked opponents, six in conference play.

Rashunda Jones scored 15 points and Emma Shumate had 12 for the Spartans (20-5, 9-5), who have dropped three of their last four games. Grace VanSlooten and Kennedy Blair, the team’s top scorers entering the game, were held to a combined 18 points on 6-for-25 shooting.

UCLA, which led by 31 points, outscored Michigan State 56-22 in the paint and had a 48-28 rebounding advantage.

Their matchup last season in Los Angeles wasn’t decided until late in the game, when the Bruins pulled out a 75-69 victory. Betts missed that game with a foot injury but the Spartans couldn’t avoid her imposing 6-foot-7 presence this time.

Coming off a hotly-contested 69-66 victory over No. 8 Michigan on Sunday, the Bruins were in total control from the start.

UCLA scored on its six first possessions while powering to a 44-20 halftime lead, capped off by Jaquez’s 3-pointer. Betts had 13 points by the break, while the Spartans were unable to get anything going in halfcourt sets or transition.

Michigan State hasn’t defeated a top-two team at home since 2005.

Up next

UCLA: Begin three-game homestand against Indiana on Sunday.

Michigan State: Visits Michigan on Sunday.

