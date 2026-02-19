Betts powers No. 2 UCLA past Washington 82-67 to clinch a share of the Big Ten title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts had 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting and eight rebounds, and No. 2 UCLA defeated…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts had 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting and eight rebounds, and No. 2 UCLA defeated Washington 82-67 on Thursday night to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with its 20th consecutive victory.

The Bruins (24-1, 14-0) can win the title outright with a victory over visiting Wisconsin on Sunday. If they do, it would keep the title in Los Angeles for a second straight year. USC claimed it last season, the first playing in the Big Ten for both the Bruins and the Trojans.

Gianna Kneepkens added 17 points, Kiki Rice had 13 points and Gabriela Jaquez and Angela Dugalic had 10 points each for the Bruins. They led 22-12 in the first quarter. Betts scored the Bruins’ first six points of the second as part of a 14-5 run that produced a 19-point lead.

From there, the Huskies closed with a 12-6 spurt to trail 42-29 at halftime, having been outscored by just three points in the second quarter. They were outscored by two points in the third quarter — when Betts had six of UCLA’s first eight points — and trailed 63-48 going into the fourth.

Freshman Brynn McGaughy came off the bench and scored 19 points — over double her average — to lead the Huskies (19-8, 9-7). Former USC player Avery Howell had 17 points. Sayvia Sellers, averaging a team-high 19.3 points, was held to 14 and seven assists playing with four fouls.

Washington: Hosts Nebraska on Sunday.

UCLA: Hosts Wisconsin on Sunday in the Bruins’ final regular-season home game.

