Bethune-Cookman visits Grambling after Munoz’s 21-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (15-13, 12-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (12-15, 6-8 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (15-13, 12-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (12-15, 6-8 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Bethune-Cookman after Antonio Munoz scored 21 points in Grambling’s 83-62 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Tigers are 7-3 on their home court. Grambling is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 12-3 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Bland averaging 2.0.

Grambling is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Grambling gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman won the last matchup 74-65 on Jan. 10. Daniel Rouzan scored 15 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Ballard averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Munoz is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Andrews averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Jakobi Heady is shooting 55.2% and averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

