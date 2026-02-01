Bethune-Cookman visits Davis and Alabama A&M

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-11, 7-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-9, 5-3 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-11, 7-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-9, 5-3 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Bethune-Cookman after Koron Davis scored 22 points in Alabama A&M’s 72-65 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-2 at home. Alabama A&M has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 7-1 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman gives up 79.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Alabama A&M averages 71.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 79.0 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sami Pissis averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Jakobi Heady is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

