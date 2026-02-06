Bethune-Cookman hosts Prairie View A&M following Schultz’s 22-point showing

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-19, 0-10 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-19, 2-8 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-19, 0-10 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-19, 2-8 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Bethune-Cookman after Crystal Schultz scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 80-61 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats are 3-4 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman gives up 69.7 points and has been outscored by 14.5 points per game.

The Lady Panthers are 0-10 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Bethune-Cookman scores 55.2 points per game, 21.8 fewer points than the 77.0 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 55.4 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 69.7 Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Lady Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 8.8 points for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Schultz is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Panthers, while averaging 14.9 points. CJ Wilson is averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 54.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

