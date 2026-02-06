Bethune-Cookman hosts Prairie View A&M following Joseph’s 31-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-13, 4-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-11, 8-1 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-13, 4-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-11, 8-1 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Bethune-Cookman after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 31 points in Prairie View A&M’s 85-78 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Wildcats are 6-1 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 4-5 against conference opponents. Prairie View A&M is the best team in the SWAC scoring 18.4 fast break points per game.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 80.8 points per game, 2.6 more than the 78.2 Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The Wildcats and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wildcats. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games.

Joseph is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 21 points. Dontae Horne is shooting 43.7% and averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

