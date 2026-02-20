Bethune-Cookman hosts Alabama A&M following Walker’s 24-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (17-9, 13-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-21, 4-10 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (17-9, 13-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-21, 4-10 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces Bethune-Cookman after Kalia Walker scored 24 points in Alabama A&M’s 57-37 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats have gone 4-5 at home. Bethune-Cookman is 3-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 13-1 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 36.6% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Bethune-Cookman allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. Alabama A&M won the last meeting 49-44 on Jan. 30. Maori Davenport scored 19 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brooks is averaging six points for the Wildcats. Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Walker is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bulldogs. Coriah Beck is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 56.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 65.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.7 points.

