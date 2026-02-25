Berman scores 24 as Queens downs Eastern Kentucky 96-79

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Yoav Berman had 24 points in Queens’ 96-79 victory against Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. Berman added…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Yoav Berman had 24 points in Queens’ 96-79 victory against Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday.

Berman added six assists and three steals for the Royals (18-12, 13-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Maban Jabriel scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 (3-for-3 from 3-point range). Jordan Watford shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Montavious Myrick finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Colonels (11-19, 7-10). Jalen Cooper added 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Eastern Kentucky. Juan Cranford Jr. finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.