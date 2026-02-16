Benson guides New Orleans to 78-64 victory over Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Coleton Benson’s 18 points helped New Orleans defeat Incarnate Word 78-64 on Monday night. Benson shot…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Coleton Benson’s 18 points helped New Orleans defeat Incarnate Word 78-64 on Monday night.

Benson shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Privateers (13-15, 10-8 Southland Conference). Jakevion Buckley hit three 3-pointers and scored 16, adding four steals. TJ Cope scored 12.

Davion Bailey led the Cardinals (10-17, 5-13) with 19 points, two steals and two blocks. Tahj Staveskie added 16 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

