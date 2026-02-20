Bennett leads Dayton against Duquesne after 22-point game

Duquesne Dukes (16-10, 8-5 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (17-9, 8-5 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton…

Duquesne Dukes (16-10, 8-5 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (17-9, 8-5 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Duquesne after Javon Bennett scored 22 points in Dayton’s 82-67 victory against the George Mason Patriots.

The Flyers have gone 12-2 in home games. Dayton scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Dukes are 8-5 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Dayton is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Dayton won the last matchup 71-65 on Jan. 14. Keonte Jones scored 15 points points to help lead the Flyers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Deshayne Montgomery is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tarence Guinyard is averaging 16.4 points and five assists for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

