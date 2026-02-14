Belmont faces Murray State after Lundblade’s 31-point performance

Belmont Bruins (23-4, 13-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (19-8, 11-5 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (23-4, 13-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (19-8, 11-5 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Murray State after Tyler Lundblade scored 31 points in Belmont’s 91-86 victory against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Racers have gone 11-2 at home. Murray State averages 84.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Bruins are 13-3 in conference matchups. Belmont is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Murray State scores 84.9 points, 12.2 more per game than the 72.7 Belmont allows. Belmont averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Murray State gives up.

The Racers and Bruins meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Racers. Roman Domon is averaging 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games.

Drew Scharnowski is averaging 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bruins. Lundblade is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

