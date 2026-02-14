Bell’s 25 help Southeast Missouri State knock off Lindenwood 73-61

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Marqueas Bell had 25 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 73-61 victory over Lindenwood on Saturday.…

Bell had five rebounds for the Redhawks (16-11, 11-5 Ohio Valley Conference). BJ Ward scored 17 points, going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 8 from the line. Brendan Terry shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Anias Futrell led the Lions (16-11, 10-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and three steals. Milos Nenadic added 21 points for Lindenwood. Jadis Jones also had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Neither team built more than a five-point lead until the final seven minutes of the game. The Redhawks closed on a 20-7 run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

