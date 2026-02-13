Bellarmine hosts Central Arkansas on 11-game home slide

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (15-10, 8-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-24, 0-13 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (15-10, 8-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-24, 0-13 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine looks to stop its 11-game home losing streak with a win against Central Arkansas.

The Knights are 1-10 in home games. Bellarmine averages 19.7 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Sugar Bears are 8-5 in conference games. Central Arkansas scores 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Bellarmine’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.0 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Bellarmine allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Smith is averaging 9.3 points for the Knights. Kayce Hyman is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bree Stephens is averaging 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Sugar Bears. Shae Littleford is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 45.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 32.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

