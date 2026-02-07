Beard has 16, Drexel takes down Elon 82-77

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Eli Beard’s 16 points helped Drexel defeat Elon 82-77 on Saturday. Beard shot 6 of 7,…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Eli Beard’s 16 points helped Drexel defeat Elon 82-77 on Saturday.

Beard shot 6 of 7, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (13-12, 7-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Shane Blakeney and Victor Panov each scored 15 points for Drexel.

Isaac Harrell led the Phoenix (13-12, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and seven rebounds. Elon also got 19 points from Bryson Cokley. Chandler Cuthrell had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Panov put up 13 points in the first half for Drexel, who led 46-38 at halftime. Blakeney scored 15 points in the second half to lead Drexel to a five-point victory.

