Baylor squares off against No. 24 Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 8-4 ACC) vs. Baylor Bears (13-11, 3-9 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Louisville and Baylor square off in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Bears have a 10-2 record in non-conference games. Baylor is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 83.9 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Cardinals are 10-2 in non-conference play. Louisville leads the ACC scoring 87.1 points per game while shooting 47.0%.

Baylor averages 83.9 points, 13.0 more per game than the 70.9 Louisville gives up. Louisville has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caden Powell is averaging 6.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bears. Obi Agbim is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryan Conwell is averaging 18.9 points for the Cardinals. Isaac McKneely is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

