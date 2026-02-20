Batties leads Harvard against Cornell after 23-point game

Harvard Crimson (14-10, 7-3 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (12-11, 5-5 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Cornell after Thomas Batties II scored 23 points in Harvard’s 76-75 overtime loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Big Red have gone 5-3 at home. Cornell leads the Ivy League with 14.2 fast break points.

The Crimson are 7-3 in Ivy League play. Harvard ranks sixth in the Ivy League shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Cornell makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Harvard averages 70.8 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 84.1 Cornell allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Cornell won 86-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Adam Tsang Hinton led Cornell with 27 points, and Robert Hinton led Harvard with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard is averaging 18.7 points for the Big Red. Jake Fiegen is averaging 19.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Hinton is averaging 17.2 points for the Crimson. Tey Barbour is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 85.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Crimson: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

