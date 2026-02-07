Bates scores 21 as Louisiana Tech downs Sam Houston 87-78

RUSTON, La. (AP) — AJ Bates’ 21 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Sam Houston 87-78 on Saturday. Bates also had…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — AJ Bates’ 21 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Sam Houston 87-78 on Saturday.

Bates also had six assists for the Bulldogs (13-10, 6-6 Conference USA). Sir Issac Herron scored 18 points and added three blocks. Kaden Cooper shot 5 of 10 from the field and 6 of 7 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Bearkats (16-8, 8-5) were led by Po’Boigh King, who posted 21 points. Jacobe Coleman added 18 points and four assists for Sam Houston. Jacob Walker had 16 points, four assists and four steals. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Bearkats.

Herron scored eight points in the first half, and Louisiana Tech went into halftime trailing 38-37. Bates’ 15-point second half helped Louisiana Tech close out the nine-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.