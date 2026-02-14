Basil scores 16 as Wagner takes down Stonehill 68-57

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Binael Basil scored 16 points as Wagner beat Stonehill 68-57 on Saturday. Basil added 16…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Binael Basil scored 16 points as Wagner beat Stonehill 68-57 on Saturday.

Basil added 16 rebounds for the Seahawks (9-15, 4-9 Northeast Conference). Nick Jones scored 11 points while finishing 4 of 10 from the floor, to go with five rebounds.

Chas Stinson led the way for the Skyhawks (9-18, 6-8) with 18 points and three steals. Stonehill also got 10 points from Hermann Koffi.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

