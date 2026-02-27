Barros leads Cal Baptist against Tarleton State after 23-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (18-10, 12-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-15, 6-10 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (18-10, 12-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-15, 6-10 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces Tarleton State after Filipa Barros scored 23 points in Cal Baptist’s 79-72 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Texans are 8-5 in home games. Tarleton State is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lancers are 12-3 in conference matchups. Cal Baptist is second in the WAC scoring 72.3 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist scores 7.2 more points per game (72.3) than Tarleton State gives up to opponents (65.1).

The teams play for the third time in conference play this season. Cal Baptist won the last meeting 77-67 on Feb. 6. Barros scored 22 points to help lead the Lancers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakoriah Long is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Texans. Elodie Lutbert is averaging 11.4 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games.

Lauren Olsen is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 15.6 points. Barros is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.