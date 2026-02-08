Barrington Hargress, Sebastian Rancik lead Colorado to 78-70 victory over Arizona State

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Barrington Hargress had 23 points, Sebastian Rancik came off the bench to post a double-double and…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Barrington Hargress had 23 points, Sebastian Rancik came off the bench to post a double-double and Colorado beat Arizona State 78-70 on Saturday night.

Hargress made 10 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer for the Buffaloes (14-10, 4-7 Big 12 Conference), who finished off a season sweep of the Sun Devils (12-12, 3-8). Rancik, a 6-foot-11 sophomore, totaled 17 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for his first double-double. Isaiah Johnson had 16 points and Bangot Dak scored 10.

Rancik buried a 3-pointer and Dak followed with a fast-break dunk to give Colorado a 26-16 lead. Rancik hit another 3 for a 12-point lead, but the Buffaloes went scoreless over the final two minutes while Odum made two free throws and Johnson scored off his steal to cut it to 39-31 at intermission.

A halftime review by the referees led to a flagrant-1 foul on Elijah Malone for his foul on Odum, giving the Sun Devils two free throws and the ball to start the second half.

Allen Mukeba had a three-point play and Odum hit a jumper to polish off an 11-2 run in the first three minutes to give the Sun Devils a 42-41 lead.

Colorado took a 64-56 lead on a Rancik layup with 8:48 remaining. Diop had two dunks as Arizona State scored the next six points, but Dak hit a jumper and Rancik sank a 3 as the Buffs stayed in front over the final 5:28.

Arizona State: Hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

Colorado: At No. 13 Texas Tech on Wednesday.

