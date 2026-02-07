Live Radio
Barkley scores 22, East Tennessee State beats VMI 87-70

The Associated Press

February 7, 2026, 3:35 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Blake Barkley scored 22 points as East Tennessee State beat VMI 87-70 on Saturday.

Barkley had 12 rebounds for the Buccaneers (18-7, 10-2 Southern Conference). Cam Morris III scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Maki Johnson finished 5 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

Linus Holmstrom led the Keydets (6-19, 1-11) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six 3s. VMI also got 13 points from Kaden Stuckey. Tan Yildizoglu finished with 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. The loss is the 10th straight for the Keydets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

