Ball State visits Northern Illinois after Hill’s 26-point game

Ball State Cardinals (9-19, 4-11 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (9-18, 4-11 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (9-19, 4-11 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (9-18, 4-11 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits Northern Illinois after Davion Hill scored 26 points in Ball State’s 74-73 overtime victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Huskies are 6-5 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals have gone 4-11 against MAC opponents. Ball State averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 7-11 when winning the turnover battle.

Northern Illinois averages 70.8 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 70.4 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 66.3 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 76.3 Northern Illinois gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Ball State won 58-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Armoni Zeigler led Ball State with 18 points, and Gianni Cobb led Northern Illinois with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taj Walters is averaging 8.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Makhai Valentine is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hill is averaging 13.4 points for the Cardinals. Zeigler is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.